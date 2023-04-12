National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,063. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.