National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.