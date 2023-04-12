National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.01 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

