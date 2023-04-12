National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.