National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 64,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.