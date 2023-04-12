National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $526.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

