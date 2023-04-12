National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.08 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 688.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.