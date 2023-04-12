National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.13 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 791,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

