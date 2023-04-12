National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.17 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,259,874 shares of company stock worth $13,742,892.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

