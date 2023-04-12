National Bank of Canada FI Has $931,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

IRDM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.84 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,825 shares of company stock worth $14,235,168. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

