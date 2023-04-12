National Bank of Canada FI Has $974,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Medifast worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Medifast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medifast by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.92.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The company had revenue of $337.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

