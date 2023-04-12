National Bank of Canada FI Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.
Insider Activity
West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $354.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $402.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Featured Articles
