National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 695.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.