National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.08 Million in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

