National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.12 Million in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 346,524 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 1.43. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Endeavour Silver

EXK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

