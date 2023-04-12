National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 34,866 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3,264.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $477,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $487,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,019,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

