National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 41,334 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13,778.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

