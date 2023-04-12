National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 101,996 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.