National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 101,996 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

