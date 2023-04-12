National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 629.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.83.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.