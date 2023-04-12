National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.