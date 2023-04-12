National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 386.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

