National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $2,258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.