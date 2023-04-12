National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DSI stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.