National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,132 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

