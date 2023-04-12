National Bank of Canada FI Sells 22,708 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.9 %

KNX stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

