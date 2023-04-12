National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,351 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $4,727,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

