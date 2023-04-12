National Bank of Canada FI Sells 249,087 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 249,087 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VMware were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in VMware by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VMware by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 566,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

