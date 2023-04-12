National Bank of Canada FI Sells 406 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,828,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

