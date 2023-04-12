National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,640 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $241.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

