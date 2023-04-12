National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,567 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,510 shares of company stock worth $675,991 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.