National Bank of Canada FI Sells 695,612 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 695,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

