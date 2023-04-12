National Bank of Canada FI Sells 773 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.15.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.