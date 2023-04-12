National Bank of Canada FI Sells 989,785 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,785 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

