New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Thomas Millner Acquires 100,000 Shares

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) insider Thomas Millner bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.65 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$565,300.00 ($374,370.86).
New Hope Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
New Hope Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from New Hope’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 16th. New Hope’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.
About New Hope
New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.
