New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

