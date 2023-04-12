Newman & Schimel LLC Acquires 4,022 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.