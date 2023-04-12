Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Justin Werner Acquires 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) insider Justin Werner acquired 2,100,000 shares of Nickel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$1,887,900.00 ($1,250,264.90).

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Get Nickel Industries alerts:

Nickel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 5th. Nickel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.