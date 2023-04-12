NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Peter Cook Purchases 1,800,000 Shares

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$901,800.00 ($597,218.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 23.94.

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

