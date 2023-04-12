Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $226.00 at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $273.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.78.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.