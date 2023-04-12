Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

NOG stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 118,539 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

