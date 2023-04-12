NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

