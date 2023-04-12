Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVEI. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuvei by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nuvei by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

