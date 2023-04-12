Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

