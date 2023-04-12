Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.48. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 54,063 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

