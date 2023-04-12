ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.33

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.06. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 59,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 323,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 170,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

