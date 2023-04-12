ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.33

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.06. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 59,865 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.