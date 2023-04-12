ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.33

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.06. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 59,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 631,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 14.4% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.