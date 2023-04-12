Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 318 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

