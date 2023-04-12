Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 406 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on THC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

NYSE THC opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.