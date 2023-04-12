Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 410 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

