Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 64,060 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,060 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.